Moving companies warn customers of what they can and can’t move

It’s moving season and some local moving companies are reminding people of what they can’t move for you.

“We didn’t have any reason to think anything was not gonna be fine,” Karin Smith told WPTV.

Smith hired a Jupiter moving company back in December to move her from Jupiter to Port St. Lucie.

After the move, she noticed something was missing.

“We tore everything apart, opened every box,” Smith said.

She realized some electronics, valuables and sentimental items were missing.

“There were just family pieces, my wedding ring and engagement ring. Though I’m not married anymore, my son wanted those,” Smith said.

Cases like Smith’s have led some local companies to refrain from moving certain items, like valuable jewelry, important documents and cash.

“You really want to make your move as good and as safe as possible,” said Joel Dowley, franchise owner of the Two Men and a Truck in West Palm Beach.

That’s why Dowley said it’s best to move important and sentimental items yourself.

They also won’t move flammable items, like propane tanks, medications and pets.

“Firearms can be moved under certain circumstances, but it needs to take advance planning. They have to be prepared properly, so normally, firearms are not something you’d want to have your movers move,” said Dowley. "Take those things yourself.”

Dowley said every company has different policies. So, check with the company you hire to see what items they can and can’t move.

