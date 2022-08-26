Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years on the force

At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." On Wednesday Patrol Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time.

"It’s surreal, it really is," he said. "A lot of these people, you trust them with your life. It’s hard to say bye."

His final farewell was followed up by scores of good wishes from his brothers and sisters in blue at the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

"We wish you a happy and healthy retirement and best of luck on your future endeavors," said one officer over the police radio.

“8-1-0-3-1-7, going to miss you buddy, thank you for everything,” said another officer.

But there was one voice that really caught him off guard.

His daughter Kristin, an ER nurse at St. Lucie Medical Center, surprised him with her own special send-off.

"Hey, it’s Kristin. On behalf of me and the rest of the ER staff, congratulations on your retirement, we love you,” she said over the police radio.

"When I heard her voice that's what got me [emotional],” Paris said. “I was strong until I heard her voice.”

Paris has dedicated his life to public service. Twenty years with the department, working both midnight and day shift, plus six years with the United States Air Force.

"This was my calling, this is what I believe God wanted me to do," he said.

As for his next chapter?

"Whatever that might be, this is the first time in my life that I don’t know what I'm going to do next,” Paris said.

In the meantime, Paris said he has plans to relocate to St. Augustine with his wife and get active with a local church. And although he’s officially retired, that doesn't mean he’s hanging up his hat for good.

"If I don't want to work, I don't have to, but I don't know if I'll be able not to. I’ve been working since I was 11 years old," he said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department will be hosting a formal retirement celebration for Paris next Wednesday.

Currently, the police department has several entry-level and professional career openings. To learn more, click here.



