Redacted Mar-a-Lago search probable cause affidavit released

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a heavily redacted probable cause affidavit connected to a high-profile search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach earlier this month.

The Aug. 5 affidavit — which was filed three days before the search — said "the government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records."

READ: Mar-a-lago search warrant affidavit

According to the affidavit, the FBI opened a criminal investigation after Trump's office on Jan. 18 turned in 15 boxes — which were taken from Mar-a-Lago — to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The boxes contained "highly classified documents intermingled with other records," and some of the classified documents contained National Defense Information.

A preliminary review of the boxes found they contained "newspapers, magazines, printed news articles, photos, miscellaneous print-outs, notes, presidential correspondence, personal and postpresidential records, and 'a lot of classified records.'"

Some of the highly classified records were "intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified."

In addition, the investigation found that 67 documents were marked "confidential," 92 were marked "secret," and 25 were marked "top secret."

"Several of the documents also contained what appears to be [Trump's] handwritten notes," the affidavit said.

The FBI launched its investigation to determine how the classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago, whether the storage locations at Mar-a-Lago were authorized locations to store classified information, and whether any classified documents or records may still be stored at the property.

The affidavit said "there is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the PREMISES" and "probable cause exists to believe that evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed... will be found at the PREMISES."

In the affidavit, a FBI special agent said "I do not believe that any spaces within [Mar-a-Lago} have been authorized for the storage of classified information at least since the end of [Trump's] Presidential Administration on January 20, 2021."

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart initially said he would release the documents no later than noon Friday, 24 hours after the Department of Justice's Thursday deadline to submit proposed redactions to the affidavit.

The affidavit was eventually unsealed around 12:30 p.m.

Reinhart said in a written order the government had met the burden of "showing good cause/a compelling interest that overrides any public interest in unsealing the full contents of the Affidavit."

"I think there will be redacted versions that do come out," media law attorney Deanna Shullman, who has represented WPTV in public records cases in the past, said. "Whether they are redacted to such an extent that we can't really get much from them remains to be seen."

Media law attorney Deanna Shullman, who has represented WPTV in public records cases in the past, speaks to WPTV on Aug. 25, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In his order Thursday, Reinhardt said portions of the affidavit that will remain sealed include the identities of witnesses, law enforcement and uncharged parties, along with the investigation's strategy, direction, scope or methods and grand jury information.

"The government is allowed to redact those things they can prove to the court a compelling interest in keeping secret," Shullman said. "So those are things like the identity of confidential informants, the identity of cooperating witnesses, the potential identities of other targets of the investigation that we may not yet be aware of, the sources and methods of the investigation, where the investigation is going or headed."

During an Aug. 18 hearing at the Paul G. Rogers Federal Building in downtown West Palm Beach, Reinhart said he would likely unseal parts of the probable cause affidavit.

Multiple media outlets, including WPTV's parent company, requested that Reinhart unseal the document, which may detail why the FBI was so anxious to get inside Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 and seize the things agents found.

The Department of Justice, however, has been resistant to the release of the affidavit, saying that doing so could jeopardize any possible case and even future cases.

Armed Secret Service agents stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, late Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

In a recent filing, the government argued that "if disclosed, the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government's ongoing investigation" and that disclosure "would likely chill future cooperation by witnesses."

During the Aug. 18 hearing, Jay Bratt, an attorney for the Department of Justice, told Reinhart that releasing a redacted version of the affidavit is "not practical."

Bratt admitted there is heightened public interest in this case, but there are things in the document that can't be revealed. In addition, Bratt expressed concerns over the identities of federal agents and the impact on witnesses.

However, media attorney Charles Tobin argued for unsealing the affidavit, telling Reinhart there is a compelling public interest and "you cannot trust what you cannot see."

The Paul G. Rogers Federal Building in downtown West Palm Beach on Aug. 26, 2022.

Reinhart on Aug. 12 unsealed a list of items, including some documents labeled "top secret" and "highly classified," which were taken from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents.

Trump and other Republican lawmakers have called for the release of the affidavit related to the search of the former president's home.

