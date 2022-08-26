Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card

A St. Lucie County restaurant employee was arrested after stealing a customer's wallet and using his credit card, officials said Thursday.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the victim's stolen credit card at two local businesses.

Mohamed worked as a cashier and waitress at the restaurant.

The sheriff's office said the customer noticed his wallet was missing after dining at the restaurant Mohamed worked at and contacted the bank to cancel his credit cards.

The victim told deputies that he noticed two unauthorized charges on one of his cards, one at a retail shop, and the other at a gas station.

Deputies were able to obtain store surveillance footage that showed Mohamed using the stolen card. The victim recognized Mohamed as his waitress.

Mohamed confessed to the crime and was arrested. She was charged with larceny and fraud and released from the St. Lucie County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022