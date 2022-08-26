Suspect in Amore' Pools fraud scheme sentenced to 30 years

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A man accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of pool customers has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for money laundering, fraudulent use of personal IDs of his customers, and organized scheme to defraud.

Brian Washburn helped run Amore Pools Inc. located on the Treasure Coast.

Washburn and his wife, Chrystal Washburn, were both charged with numerous felonies after investigators said the couple defrauded more than 100 of their pool customers out of millions of dollars without ever intending to complete their pools.

Both were arrested in October on numerous criminal charges.

More than a dozen victims were present Friday for the sentencing hearing at the Indian River County courthouse.

Following Washburn's sentencing, his wife appeared in court to ask the judge for a bond reduction.

Judge Vaughn said he will issue a written decision next week.

