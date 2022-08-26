Toll discounts bring Florida drivers relief amid inflation

Relief is on the way for Florida drivers.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the SunPass Savings Program, which is designed to save Florida drivers tens of millions of dollars.

“This is small but important savings," DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday. "And when you look at everything else we’re doing, this adds up to give people some breathing room because the inflation is costing people thousands of dollars.”

Starting Sept. 1, Floridians who use SunPass and other Florida transponders on Florida Department of Transportation and Turnpike toll facilities will receive discounts on their daily commute.

Customers who pay at least 40 tolls a month will get a 20% credit on their SunPass account every month. Customers with 80 or more tolls a month will get a 25% monthly credit.

Commuters voiced their excitement at the West Palm Beach Service Plaza Friday.

"It's tough times, and I think it will help businesses, it will help people coming and going from work," Chuck Neeld said. "So, every little bit absolutely helps."

Local businesses using the toll roads daily say they also appreciate the discount.

"These tolls are crazy. They are too high," truck driver George Belanus said. "Twenty percent would help."

Michael Willimas with the Florida Department of Transportation said the program will not impact FDOT's current projects.

"The SunPass Savings Program will not affect funding for projects on department-owned toll roads. Funds to support this program will be provided by the budget surplus in Florida which is being used to mitigate economic impacts on Floridians by providing targeted relief."

DeSantis said the program will run for six months until the Florida Legislature holds its annual session, where he plans to propose a more wide-reaching toll relief package.

Scripps Only Content 2022