16-year-old killed, 17-year-old wounded in West Palm Beach shooting

One teen boy was fatally shot and another wounded Friday night in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police received a 911 call for "shots fired" at 9:49 p.m. in the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old boy dead outside of an apartment.

The second victim, 17, was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have determined that the two victims were in the parking lot of the complex when the shooting occurred.

The 16-year-old ran to the front door of an apartment and collapsed. The 17-year-old's injuries were not described as serious.

Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) is urged to call Detective Aaron Sam at 561-822-1675 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest can result in a cash reward.

Scripps Only Content 2022