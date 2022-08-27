Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter

Residents in Jupiter saw smoke and heavy flames after a boat caught fire Friday evening.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 8 p.m. and spotted a vessel engulfed in flames.

The boat was on fire just south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at 9 p.m. that the fire was under control but did not say how the blaze occurred.

No injuries were reported.

