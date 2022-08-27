Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Residents in Jupiter saw smoke and heavy flames after a boat caught fire Friday evening.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 8 p.m. and spotted a vessel engulfed in flames.
The boat was on fire just south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at 9 p.m. that the fire was under control but did not say how the blaze occurred.
No injuries were reported.
