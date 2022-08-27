Burglary suspect arrested in neighborhood west of Boca Raton

A suspected burglar who is accused of targeting homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties is off the streets and in jail.

The suspect was caught and cuffed along Fox Glen Drive in Boca Springs on Wednesday morning.

"It was scary," a female resident, who did not want to be identified, said. "I wanted to take a picture with my cellphone, but my hands were shaking so hard."

The arrest happened just outside her home.

She said her dogs were barking, alerting her that something was going on.

"Then I look a little further across the street, and I see like tons of unmarked cars and sheriff's officer's cars," the resident said.

A sliding glass window was busted after a break-in neighborhood west of Boca Raton.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Jamal James Rutledge of Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators said he's part of a group of burglary suspects known for targeting homes in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Agents with the South Florida Task Force followed him to a home in the neighborhood. Investigators said he broke in through a sliding glass door in the backyard.

Moments later authorities surrounded the area in an attempt to arrest him. He then took off running, jumped over a fence and tried to hide but was later caught.

A West Boca resident explains what she saw after a burglary suspect was arrested Aug. 24, 2022.

"They were almost going to break the fence and then somebody said, 'No, don't break it,'" the resident said. "One of the cops jumped the fence and got him."

He is now facing a string of charges including home burglary, resisting arrest and violating probation

Rutledge remains in jail on a $94,000 bond.

He's due in court on Sept. 6.

