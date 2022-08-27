Charlie Crist to announce running mate

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist will announce his running mate today as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist is expected to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at a rally in Miami that he's holding to officially begin his general election campaign.

Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday night's primary.

He already served one term as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before becoming a Democrat.

