Charlie Crist to announce running mate

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist will announce his running mate today as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist is expected to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at a rally in Miami that he's holding to officially begin his general election campaign.

Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday night's primary.

He already served one term as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before becoming a Democrat.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Suspect in Amore' Pools fraud scheme sentenced to 30 years
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Toll relief coming to SunPass customers who take Florida’s Turnpike, I-95
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. A...
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service

Latest News

Burglary suspect arrested in neighborhood west of Boca Raton
Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter
Lifeguard shortages force pools to close, adjust hours
Beagles rescued from research facility arrive in Palm Beach Co.