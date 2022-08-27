Charlie Crist to announce running mate
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist will announce his running mate today as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Crist is expected to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at a rally in Miami that he's holding to officially begin his general election campaign.
Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday night's primary.
He already served one term as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before becoming a Democrat.
