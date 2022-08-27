Charlie Crist announces Karla Hernández-Mats as running mate

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist announced Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate on Saturday as he looks to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Crist is made the announcement at a rally in Miami that officially begins his general election campaign.

Hernández-Mats has served as president of the United Teachers of Dade since 2016.

She is also on the governance board of the Florida Education Association, which is the largest teacher's union in Florida.

Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday night's primary.

He already served one term as a Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before becoming a Democrat.

