Lifeguard shortages force pools to close, adjust hours

Three of St. Lucie County's public pools are being forced to either close for the day or have adjusted hours due to lifeguard shortages.

"You would think we would be open 24/7 since we're in Florida," Avianna Gates, one of the lifeguards still on staff at Ravenswood Pool, said. "The people swimming and everything, we're here for them."

Gates said it's been a pretty hot summer and worries about how families will cool off if pools are closed.

"They don't go to the beach because it's more like family friendly with kids," Gates said. "Some of them don't know how to swim, and it's safer for them than the beach."

A total of three pools will either be closed or have adjusted hours:

Ravenswood Pool in Port St Lucie

Boatwright Pool in Fort Pierce

Lakewood Park Pool also in Fort Pierce

Boatwright Pool and Lakewood Park Pool will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, August 27th, due to staff shortages. Both pools will be open Sunday, August 28, from 1pm – 5pm. Ravenswood Pool will remain open during scheduled hours. pic.twitter.com/c9p6t4HXPx — St. Lucie County (@StLucieGOV) August 26, 2022

"Our schools don't have pools in St Lucie County," Amanda Mack, the swim coach for St. Lucie West Centennial High School, said. "We rely on community pools."

Mack said without lifeguards her swimmers have been left out to dry.

"The kids don't get lessons. They can't have open swim time," Mack said. "It limits them greatly."

Erick Gill, the communications director for St Lucie County, said the shortage is in part due to seasonal college students leaving town.

"We're seeing a shortage of lifeguards right now, as well as some people calling out sick," Gill said.

He said they're hoping to recruit high school students.

Lifeguards can be at least 16 years old and must be lifeguard certified.

"[Lifeguards have to be able to] tread water for two minutes. You have to be able to swim 100 laps. It's the basic American Red Cross certification, CPR that they need," Gill said. "It's not as extensive as our Ocean Rescue Lifeguards, who are certified EMTs that can go work on fire trucks or ambulances."

The staff has considered possibly increasing lifeguard pay to help recruit and retain.

"Starting pay is about $13-something an hour, which is what the average is for pool lifeguards," Gill said. "It may be something we need to consider when there's a lot of fast-food places starting at $15 per hour or higher."

Gill said there have been talks of making St Lucie County pools open year-round due to the length of hot weather seasons in Florida.

Visit the county's pool and aquatics website to learn more.

