Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned Sunday in the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in West Boca, just north of Broward County.

Before 2 p.m. Sunday, a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not resurface, PBSO said in a news release.

A third male entered the water to try to assist the two males. He quickly realized he was unable to help and returned to shore to call 911. The Broward Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and determined the jurdiction belonged to PBSO.

Loxahatchee-wildlife-rescue-attempt-082822.jpg

Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

PBSO Marine and Fish & Wildlife Commission members began a recovery mission. Shortly before 6 they recovered both males deceased.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue assisted in the search.

PBSO search for missing fishermen

Scripps Only Content 2022