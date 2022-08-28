‘Bowling for Bread’ event raises money to strike out hunger

Thousands of children in Palm Beach County are wondering where they'll get their next meal. On Sunday, a charitable organization held a bowling fundraiser in an effort to strike out hunger.

Boca Helping Hands invited local children's charities for a day full of strikes and spares, and even some turkeys.

"This is the kind of environment that the thrive in, noisy and fun," said Gregory Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. "We really want people to take a break from the conditions that they are dealing with in their lives and have fun at least for an afternoon."

‘Bowling for Bread’ event raises money in Boca Raton to strike out hunger.

Over 100 people spared their time to raise money for participating children’s charities and to support the Boca Helping Hands backpacks program, which provides food-insecure students with meals on the weekends.

"It’s estimated that somewhere around 60,000 kids in Palm Beach County are food-insecure," said Hazle. "Some of those kids go to hungry every night."

One of the 12 participating charities, 4Kids, hopes this brings a smile on their kids’ faces.

‘Bowling for Bread’ event raises money in Boca Raton to strike out hunger.

"These children are from many different backgrounds," said Gabe Kaplan, foster parent with 4Kids. "A lot of the kids in the foster community have never gone bowling, have never had a pizza party, have never seen so many kids in one place. So it’s a lot of firsts for these children."

Scripps Only Content 2022