Port St. Lucie police arrest man after suspicious package found

Port St. Lucie police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop and a neighborhood was evacuated.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash at the 1000 block of Prineville Street, Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Toro said.

Del Toro said officers noticed a vehicle down the road that appeared to have left the scene.

As officers approached, they found the driver was wearing a ballistic vest, and that he had handguns and rifles in "plain sight" inside the vehicle.

"There's no reason to be in that type of gear other than if you're in law enforcement, being in some sort of tactical vest with weapons in plain sight, there's really no reason for that," Del Toro said. "So, we need to get to the bottom of that and make sure we get all the answers we're looking for."

The officer pulled the suspect out of the car and arrested him on concealed weapon charges. Officers said the man was not cooperative as they questioned him.

Del Toro said officers found the suspicious item during the search, at which point they backed away from the vehicle and notified the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad.

Several boxes also were inside the vehicle.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20's. Del Toro said the suspect is active military and they believe he is on military leave visiting his parents.

He told officers he was visiting a friend, but police are working to confirm that.

The suspect's parents, who lives in Port St. Lucie, were assisting officers in the investigation.

Police established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area were evacuated.

Police asked that if you are within a block radius of Southeast Sandia Drive and Southeast Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit

Police have established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Police ask that if you are within a block radius of SE Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.

There will be a heavy police presence until further notice and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Port St. Lucie police sergeant car

Scripps Only Content 2022