St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team investigates suspicious item
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive.
Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team.
The driver of the vehicle was placed into police custody.
Police have established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.
Police ask that if you are within a block radius of SE Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.
There will be a heavy police presence until further notice and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Scripps Only Content 2022