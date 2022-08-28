St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team investigates suspicious item

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police are investigating a suspicious item found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle at Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive.

Officers located a suspicious item inside the vehicle and contacted the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Team.

The driver of the vehicle was placed into police custody.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit
Police have established a perimeter and houses in the immediate area have been evacuated.

Police ask that if you are within a block radius of SE Sandia Drive and SE Crosspoint Drive, that you evacuate your home.

There will be a heavy police presence until further notice and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Port St. Lucie police sergeant car
