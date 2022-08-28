Woman critically injured in West Palm Beach road rage shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident in West Palm Beach.

According to West Palm Beach police, the road rage incident involved two vehicles near Palm Beach Outlets at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue at 8:14 a.m. Sunday.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was shot and despite being critically injured, she followed the shooter's car up I-95 north to just north of the Martin County line.

She pulled over into the emergency lane near the truck weigh station.

She was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives traced the shooter's car to Greenacres and trailed the vehicle to Palm Beach Gardens, where they initiated a traffic stop on Fairchild Gardens Avenue.

Detectives have impounded the vehicle and detained three people.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2022