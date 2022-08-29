NASA presses toward Artemis 1 moon rocket launch after fuel leak

The NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad...
The NASA moon rocket stands ready less than 24 hours before it is scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASA is pressing toward the launch of a new moon rocket to put a crew capsule into lunar orbit for the first time in 50 years.

That comes after a leak reappeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.

As precious minutes in the countdown ticked away Monday, launch controllers repeatedly halted the fueling operation.

It already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms offshore of Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's assistant launch director said controllers finally managed to get the leak down to a safe and acceptable level. It held steady there as nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold fuel filled the tanks of the rocket’s core stage.

