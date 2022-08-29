Man drags police officer during traffic stop: ‘I’m scared of cops’

A Port St. Lucie officer suffered minor injuries when he pulled over a man accused of having drugs.

The incident occurred on Saturday just before 8:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station near Cherry Hill and Southwest Tulip Avenue.

Body cam recorded as a Port St. Lucie police officer asked Dylan Morgan if he had any weapons on him, to which he responded "no," before the officer tells him to step out of the car.

Nineteen-year-old Morgan seemingly reluctant to get out of the car, the officer then begins to ask a series of questions.

"Do you have a medical marijuana card?" asked the officer.

"I just got my car searched yesterday, sir," Morgan said.

"Do you or no?" the officer asked.

"No, sir," said Morgan.

"Why does your car smell like marijuana?" the officer asked.

"It doesn't, sir," Morgan said.

Body cam 2: Man drags police officer during traffic stop in Port St. Lucie: ‘I’m scared of cops’

This dialogue goes on for awhile before Morgan tells the officer, "Sir, I'm scared of cops, bro."

In the video, Morgan eventually hands over a crossbody bag allegedly containing marijuana to the officer.

The officer then opens the door telling Morgan to step out of the car again, before Morgan starts the car and drives off with the officer still holding on.

Police said he drove 15 feet with the officer. The officer said he sustained injuries to his left foot and hip, which required medical attention.

Port St. Lucie Police said they later arrested Morgan when he returned to the scene.

Morgan is charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams, resisting with violence, and aggravated battery.

Police also cited him for illegal tint on his front windshield, tinted taillights, and altered exhaust.

