NASA scrubs Artemis I launch after fuel leak

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America's quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

As precious minutes in the countdown ticked away Monday, launch controllers repeatedly halted the fueling operation.

It already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms offshore of Florida's Kennedy Space Center.

NASA's assistant launch director said controllers finally managed to get the leak down to a safe and acceptable level. It held steady there as nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold fuel filled the tanks of the rocket's core stage.

