PBSO identifies fishermen who drowned west of Boca Raton

Two fishermen died after drowning Sunday west of Boca Raton, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials on Monday identified the victims as Celso Santizo Cobon, 20, and 30-year-old Elizazar Aguilar Reynoso.

Detectives said the victims were fishing with other family members near the S-10A spillway, a mile west of Loxahatchee Road, when the two victims fell into the water.

The sheriff's office said family members attempted to save them, however, neither victim could swim.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and deputies with the sheriff's office marine unit located the bodies of both victims.

