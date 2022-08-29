Planning for big-ticket purchases can save big bucks

If you have a big-ticket purchase pending, the experts at the financial website NerdWallet said there are a few things you can do to make it more affordable.

First, shop the biggest sale weekends of the year:

Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day Weekend are the best times for deals on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

Televisions typically see their lowest prices in late January and early February.

Use tools to track prices:

Amazon Assistant lets you know if Amazon offers a lower price when you’re shopping elsewhere.

Honey browser extension pulls coupons from across the web.

Coupon Cabin alerts you to cash back.

Know when your state has a sales tax holiday:

Tax free categories and length of sales vary so check your state government’s website for details

Slowly build up an emergency fund:

Helps with an unexpected purchase of an expensive item.

To start, try to put aside $25 a paycheck.

NerdWallet also has a guide for the best sales items by month.

