Riviera Beach man wins $3.5M playing Florida Lottery

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A Riviera Beach man is reaping the rewards of a big win after playing the Florida Lottery this year.

Lottery officials announced Monday that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on May 11.

The lucky winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $2.2 million.

James purchased his jackpot-winning ticket from Publix, located at 228 Blue Heron Blvd. East, in Riviera Beach.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

