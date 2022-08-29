Sea turtles return to Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
You can once again see sea turtles receiving care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.

In April, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the facility it could not take in sea turtles to treat because of water quality issues, specifically a pumping system that brings in water without enough salt.

The problems were fixed briefly, but water issues resurfaced and the entire hospital staff quit in April. A week later, Loggerhead CEO Kyle Van Houtan resigned abruptly May 3 after months of turmoil involving staff turnover, low morale and water quality problems that kept the turtle tanks empty.

Visitors could see sharks and tropical fish at the facility, but the 26 empty tanks for loggerheads and other sea turtles needing rehabilitation remained empty.

The facility spent more than four months without turtles, but under new leadership, the state has given it the green light to begin rehabbing loggerheads and other turtles again.

The first turtle named Percy has arrived at the facility for help with a buoyancy issue.

"We don't know the reason for that, but we are running blood work and assessments. X-rays were clean," said new CEO President Andy Dehart.

Dehart joined the facility just six weeks ago.

