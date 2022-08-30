Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge

A candlelight vigil was held Monday night for a Lake Worth woman whose body was discovered earlier this month in Ocean Ridge.

Vigil for Cassidy.PNG

Cassidy Craig, 18, was reported missing on Aug. 11, the next day she was found in a vacant lot along Ocean Avenue by a man who was walking his dog, according to detectives with the Ocean Ridge Police Department.

Craig's mother said her daughter was a good person who cared about other people's feelings.

Cassidy Craig's mother.PNG

"Very infectious laugh, smile, best sense of humor in the world, she just was my baby girl," said Deborah Lynn Craig. "She told my dad she’d be right back and she’s done it many times where’s she’s come right back, so it wasn’t a big thing."

Investigators are still waiting on results from the Medical Examiner's Office to find out the cause of death. They said it's too early to determine if foul play was involved and it's possible she may have died somewhere else.

We haven't completed our investigation and the Medical Examiner hasn't completed theirs," said Detective Aaron Choban. "So, we can't say for sure at this time, but we're just treating it as a homicide and going through the homicide protocols until we can rule out that there wasn't anything foul."

In the meantime, Cassidy's mother is on a desperate search for answers and closure.

"I just really want to know what happened, I really just want to know, that’s really all I want to know," said Craig. "Please just step up and do the right thing. That’s all you have to do. If you do the right thing then people can forgive that."

If you have any information that can help investigators you're asked to call the Ocean Ridge Police Department at 561 732-8331 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

