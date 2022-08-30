Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs.

Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She may also have a gray, long-haired Chihuahua with her.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Sans, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.

