Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen

Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen from Palm Springs.

Jasmin Sans, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. She may also have a gray, long-haired Chihuahua with her.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Sans, please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400.

Scripps Only Content 2022