Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen.

The victim told police she noticed a blue sedan driving toward her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the sedan and pointed a handgun at her. The men yelled at the victim, demanding her money.

Police said the victim gave the men an envelope containing $250 in tip money from her shift.

The victim said the men got back in their car, which she later described as a newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia, and drove toward the Glades Road entrance of the mall.

A police spokesman told WPTV investigators believe the same vehicle led authorities on a chase through Broward County on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Finne at 561-620-6093.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
Police arrest man wearing ballistic vest after suspicious package found
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

DeSantis to hold news conference at Fort Pierce restaurant
2 tropical waves could develop this week
Green sea turtle dies at Loggerhead Marinelife Center
Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge
Here's what to expect about city's new garbage collection pickup