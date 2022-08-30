Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot

Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen.

The victim told police she noticed a blue sedan driving toward her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the sedan and pointed a handgun at her. The men yelled at the victim, demanding her money.

Police said the victim gave the men an envelope containing $250 in tip money from her shift.

The victim said the men got back in their car, which she later described as a newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia, and drove toward the Glades Road entrance of the mall.

A police spokesman told WPTV investigators believe the same vehicle led authorities on a chase through Broward County on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Finne at 561-620-6093.

