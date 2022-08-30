Detectives investigating armed robbery at Town Center Mall parking lot

Boca Raton Police Department detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday at the parking lot of the Town Center Mall.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. as the victim approached her car after ending her shift at True Food Kitchen.

The victim told police she noticed a blue sedan driving toward her. As she entered her vehicle, two Black men got out of the sedan and pointed a handgun at her. The suspects yelled at the victim demanding her money.

Police said the victim gave the suspects an envelope containing $250 in tip money from her shift.

The victim said the suspects got back in their car, which she later described as a newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia, and drove towards the Glades Road entrance of the mall.

The suspects are described as 18-20 years old. They were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Finne at 561-620-6093.

