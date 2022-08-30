Family, friends of man killed in Port St. Lucie plead for answers

Family and friends are calling for answers after their loved one was shot and killed while delivering food in Port St. Lucie.

Robert Paigne, 43, was delivering food through his wife's DoorDash account when he was killed near Southwest Ewing Avenue and Southwest Addie Street on the evening of July 14.

Loved ones said Paigne was a doctor from Haiti and was waiting for his medical license in the U.S. His wife had just given birth to a baby girl.

Over a month later, the family still doesn't know who shot Paigne or why.

"This is unimaginable for someone who's looking for a better life for his family and escaping the horrors in Haiti and this happens. Why him? Is the question that you want to ask, said Shirley Cadet, a family friend.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this case to call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could receive a reward.

