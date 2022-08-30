Man wanted in attempted theft, damaging of cars at West Palm Beach dealership

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man who attempted to steal and damage cars at a local dealership.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 at 6:20 a.m. at Luxe Motorcars Palm Beach in the 2000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Thu unidentified man was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal and damage multiple vehicles, while on the property.

Anyone who can identify man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Florida's governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
Police arrest man wearing ballistic vest after suspicious package found
Bodies of 2 missing fishermen recovered in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
2 tropical waves could develop this week
Green sea turtle dies at Loggerhead Marinelife Center
Candlelight vigil held to remember 18-year-old found dead in Ocean Ridge