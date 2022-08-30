Notable Dolphins cut: Here's who didn't make final roster

The final roster for the 2022 Miami Dolphins has taken shape.

Miami spent Monday and Tuesday trimming its roster ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. NFL deadline.

Among the notable names who didn't make the final cut are running back Sony Michel, wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley.

Michel and Sanu were released Monday, while Kindley was waived Tuesday.

Arguably the biggest name on the cut list was Michel, who signed with the Dolphins earlier this year.

The former first-round draft pick won a pair of Super Bowls and has rushed for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons. He spent his first three seasons with the New England Patriots – scoring the only touchdown in a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII – and was traded to the Rams in 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michel grew up in South Florida, playing for American Heritage School before attending Georgia.

Sanu is a 10-year NFL veteran who has played for the Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (16) stands on the field during the first half of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kindley is a Jacksonville native who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2020.

The Dolphins also placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

Jones is a former first-round pick and Pro Bowl selection with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. The designation means he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

In other roster moves Tuesday, the Dolphins waived wide receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams.

Bowden was a third-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins later that year and missed the entire 2021 season with a hamstring injury.

Williams had 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns with the Dolphins since 2019, when he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

