2nd-grade Palm Beach County teacher arrested on child porn charges

A second-grade teacher at Timber Trace Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested Wednesday on multiple child pornography charges.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Edward Parker, 54, of Jupiter Farms on 30 counts of possession of 10 or more images of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said its Special Victims Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Parker uploading and viewing child pornography.

PBSO Special Victims Unit received a Cybertip from NCMEC regarding this PBC teacher uploading and viewing child pornography. After further investigation, Edward Parker was arrested for 30 counts of Possession of (10) or more images of Child Pornography. Edward is now in PBC jail. pic.twitter.com/N8XIMSAn1Q — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 31, 2022

Records show Parker was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail about 9 a.m. Wednesday and is being held on $150,000 bond.

Parker has worked at Timber Trace Elementary School since 2002, Principal Kathy Pasquariello said in a written statement to parents.

Pasquariello said Parker was arrested off-campus Wednesday and there's "no indication that this alleged criminal activity directly involved the school or students."

The principal added that Parker "will not be returning to our campus" and the investigation remains active.

Timber Trace Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens on Aug. 31, 2022.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone that may have had inappropriate contact with Parker to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

READ: Statement from Timber Trace Elementary School principal

"Hello Timber Trace parents, guardians, and staff,



I'm reaching out to notify you about the off-campus arrest this morning of an educator who has worked at our school since 2002.



Today, Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies arrested second-grade teacher, Edward Parker.



Mr. Parker is charged with numerous counts of possession of obscene materials.



I want to assure all of our families that our school and the District take all allegations of misconduct very seriously. Mr. Parker will not be returning to our campus.



At this time, we have no indication that this alleged criminal activity directly involved our school or students, however, this remains an active investigation.



If you, or your child, have any additional information you are asked to contact Detective Malory Wildove, with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, at (561) 688-4079.



Because this is an ongoing investigation, I do not have more specific information but will update you as warranted.



As always, please don't hesitate to contact me with general questions or concerns about your students."

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, Timber Trace Elementary School, located at 5200 117th Court North, is an A-rated school with roughly 850 students.

