Advisories in effect for 6 beaches in Palm Beach County

Swimmers might want to think twice before taking a dip in the ocean at some of the beaches in Palm Beach County.

The water quality at six area beaches scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

Those beaches included the following:

Palm Beach Municipal in Palm Beach

Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach

Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge

Sandoway Park in Delray Beach

South Inlet Park in Boca Raton

Lantana Beach in Lantana

All of these beaches had high levels of enterococci bacteria, prompting

Health officials said that the causes of the elevated bacteria levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf and heavy traffic can contribute to the problem.

Generally, poor water quality ratings at beaches are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

The Department of Health encourages beachgoers to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

Health department staff regularly sample the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci.

Click here for the latest water quality reports for beaches in Palm Beach County and throughout the state.

