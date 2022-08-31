Advisories in effect for 6 beaches in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Swimmers might want to think twice before taking a dip in the ocean at some of the beaches in Palm Beach County.

The water quality at six area beaches scored in the "poor" range, according to a news release by the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Tuesday.

Those beaches included the following:

  • Palm Beach Municipal in Palm Beach
  • Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach
  • Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge
  • Sandoway Park in Delray Beach
  • South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
  • Lantana Beach in Lantana

All of these beaches had high levels of enterococci bacteria, prompting

Health officials said that the causes of the elevated bacteria levels are unknown but heavy rains, high surf and heavy traffic can contribute to the problem.

Generally, poor water quality ratings at beaches are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains.

The Department of Health encourages beachgoers to rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

Health department staff regularly sample the beach waters at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter for enterococci.

Click here for the latest water quality reports for beaches in Palm Beach County and throughout the state.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Here’s what to expect about city’s new garbage collection pickup
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

Florida sues FDA over plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
8 in custody after boat comes ashore in Lantana
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and...
DOJ says classified documents 'likely concealed and removed' from Mar-a-Lago
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and...
DOJ says classified documents ‘likely concealed and removed’ from Mar-a-Lago