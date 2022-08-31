Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch

A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Johnathan Bryant, 33, of Sebastian, was arrested near the 2100 block of 87th Avenue.

The incident began overnight when Bryant fled from authorities in Brevard County and crossed into Indian River County where a deputy attempted to stop him.

The sheriff's office said that during the traffic stop, Bryant tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle several times. He then fled again but crashed into a ditch. Bryant then continued fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.

An extensive manhunt was initiated with help from the IRCSO Hawk, Sebastian Police K-9, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.

Officials said K-9 Deputy Mindy Mangel and her partner, Tuko, tracked Bryant to a nearby shed and Tuko successfully made the apprehension.

Bryant was taken into custody on several warrants issued out of both Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

He also faces new charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash, as well as residential burglary.

He is currently being held at the Indian River County Jail with no bond.

