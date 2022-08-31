Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Johnathan Bryant, 33, of Sebastian, was arrested near the 2100 block of 87th Avenue.

The incident began overnight when Bryant fled from authorities in Brevard County and crossed into Indian River County where a deputy attempted to stop him.

The sheriff's office said that during the traffic stop, Bryant tried to ram the deputy’s vehicle several times. He then fled again but crashed into a ditch. Bryant then continued fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area.

An extensive manhunt was initiated with help from the IRCSO Hawk, Sebastian Police K-9, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.

Officials said K-9 Deputy Mindy Mangel and her partner, Tuko, tracked Bryant to a nearby shed and Tuko successfully made the apprehension.

Bryant was taken into custody on several warrants issued out of both Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

He also faces new charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, leaving the scene of a crash, as well as residential burglary.

He is currently being held at the Indian River County Jail with no bond.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida’s governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
‘Opie’ finds forever home after waiting for over two years
Here's what to expect about city's new garbage collection pickup
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation's top public...
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day
DOJ makes case for not appointing special master
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting