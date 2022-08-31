Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 death of MMA fighter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a local mixed martial arts fighter that occurred in 2017 near Boca Raton.

Roberto Ortiz, 23, received three consecutive life sentences for the fatal robbery that occurred on July 3, 2017, at the home of 25-year-old MMA fighter Aaron Rajman.

Aaron Rajman
Aaron Rajman

Ortiz and two other people were arrested about 2 months after the incident and charged with Rajman's death.

The two others were Jace Swinton, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, and Summer Church, who was 16 years old then.

Both Swinton and Church were found guilty of second-degree murder in July 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Florida’s governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn’t loaded
Police arrest man wearing ballistic vest after suspicious package found

Latest News

Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
American allies still left behind year after US ended Afghanistan war
Family, friends of man killed in Port St. Lucie plead for answers
76% of homicides in Florida involve gun, stats show