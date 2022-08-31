Man killed in industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach

One man died following an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Melaluca Lane.

The sheriff's office said a 70,000-pound commercial dump truck was backing up on a private unpaved road that lead to a residential parking area. He was being led by a coworker that was visible to him in the passenger side mirror.

According to PBSO, the weight of the truck caused it to get stuck on the unpaved road. The driver attempted to dump a portion of its load to lighten the weight but was not aware of a man, identified as Pedro Bolano, who was on the driver's side of the truck.

Officials said the truck became unstable and rolled into its side trapping Bolano.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The truck driver did not suffer any injuries, PBSO said.

