New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County.

Western communities like Loxahatchee and the Acreage are growing by the thousands.

“There’s been nothing out here for the longest time,” said Christopher Timberg. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a year now. I would have to go like 15 to 20 miles sometimes to Royal Palm or even Jupiter to find a nice place.”

Thirsty Turtle Seagrill is just one new business in the area near Northlake Boulevard. Just down the road, a new 51-acre community is being built, adding to the growing number of homes.

“There’s nothing around this area, how are we going to survive without a restaurant,” said Jennifer Parrott, who just moved to the area. “This makes us feel like we’re not in the middle of nowhere anymore. With more expansion it’s going to get better and so if this succeeds, more businesses will definitely come.”

Two years in the making and following major slowdowns from the pandemic, the owners said they are ready to support the local growth.

“This is the right time, right place,” said Salvatore Zambito, co-owner. “We opened up literally a week before football season, no pandemic, no more masks, we’re good. Now is the right time.”

Scripps Only Content 2022

