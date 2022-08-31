Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation's top public...
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation's top public health agency on Thursday proposed changing — and in some instances, dulling — guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month.

At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While this year, overdose deaths overall in Palm Beach County appear to be less than last year, community advocates said the fight against opioids is constantly changing.

At the HUB in Delray Beach, a community center providing resources and help to those in recovery, groups are celebrating the progress and programs that exist today to help anyone fighting addiction.

WPTV found that to date this year, Palm Beach County has recorded 206 opioid overdose deaths and more than 90 cases are still pending, that’s still less than 343 deaths in 2021 for the same time period.

Although the numbers show a decline in deaths so far, the Palm Beach County Behavioral Health Coalition said there is always a new threat.

“Literally, got a flyer across the desk today of another variant which is generally targeted right at kids,” said special projects director Micah Robbins. “It’s brightly colored, it’s highly potent, highly deadly and it’s starting to make its way into this community. So, we have to keep our eye on everything all the time.“

Rainbow fentanyl is a new synthetic opioid in powder and pill form and is very dangerous.

Martin County held a town hall on Wednesday to address the opioid crisis.

Data from district 19’s medical examiner office, which Includes Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin Counties, shows more than 50 people have died from fentanyl overdoses this year. That number is about the same as last year.

To get involved in spreading awareness, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida’s governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
‘Opie’ finds forever home after waiting for over two years
Here's what to expect about city's new garbage collection pickup
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

DOJ makes case for not appointing special master
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
Video shows man attack woman, steal necklace in front of her 3 children
NAACP leader wants state investigation into deputy-involved shooting