Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a road-rage shooting in West Palm Beach that left a victim in critical condition last weekend.

Police said Brien Golden of West Palm Beach faces one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The road-rage incident started on North Australian Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday and continued on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

The victim, a 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman, was shot in the neck. Despite being critically injured, she followed the shooter's car north on Interstate 95 to just north of the Martin County line.

21-year-old Brien Golden, Road Rage shooter from August 28 on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Facing one count attempted murder & one count shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The woman was able to call 911 and give a description of the vehicle — a red 2016 Nissan Altima.

The shooting victim pulled over into the emergency lane and was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives identified Golden as the shooter and said she was the rear passenger in the Altima, which was driven by her mother. Her twin brother was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, police said.

Golden, who works at the Gardens Mall, was taken into custody at 1:39 p.m. by Palm Beach Gardens and West Palm Beach police.

She was taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon for booking.

