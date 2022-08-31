Worker killed in industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One man died following an industrial accident near Lake Worth Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 3:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Melaluca Lane.

The sheriff's office said a 70,000-pound commercial dump truck was backing up on a private unpaved road that lead to a residential parking area. He was being led by a coworker that was visible to him in the passenger side mirror.

Dump truck.PNG
Dump truck.PNG

According to PBSO, the weight of the truck caused it to get stuck on the unpaved road. The driver attempted to dump a portion of its load to lighten the weight but was not aware that another coworker, identified as Pedro Bolano, was on the driver's side of the truck.

Officials said the truck became unstable and rolled into its side trapping Bolano underneath.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The truck driver did not suffer any injuries, PBSO said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce
Here’s what to expect about city’s new garbage collection pickup
Florida’s governor suspends 4 Broward County School Board members
Detectives investigating armed robbery at mall parking lot
Deputies searching for missing Palm Springs teen

Latest News

'Opie' finds forever home after waiting for over two years
Man convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 death of MMA fighter
Ambulance driver helps troopers catch suspect in deadly road rage crash
American allies still left behind year after US ended Afghanistan war