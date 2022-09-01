AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this weekend to prevent drunk driving

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, travelers are expected to take to the roadways because of frequent air travel issues and lower gas prices. Now, tourism leaders are pushing a pledge for safety.

AAA representatives said they expect holiday travel volume to return to near pre-pandemic levels, just like it did for Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends earlier this summer.

For many, driving is not only the most economical way to travel, but also the most comfortable and convenient.

According to a travel survey with Cars.com, 80% of Americans who plan to travel for the holiday are planning to drive to their destination. Reasons include the ongoing airline disruptions and high-ticket prices, as well as growing concerns as monkeypox cases spread. A quarter of non-travelers blamed high gas prices, which is significantly lower than the 42% who refused to travel for the 4th of July because of the prices at the pump.

As drivers prepare for the last summer getaway, it is important to remember safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Slow down: if weather takes a turn or traffic is heavy, make sure you're traveling at a reasonable speed. Eliminate distractions: put the phone away and focus on what's ahead. Be alert: if you see emergency responders with warning lights, slow down or move over.

AAA is also reactivating its ‘Tow to Go’ program starting Friday through Tuesday morning providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars. The service is free, but AAA asks that it be treated as a backup plan.

Some guidelines from AAA include:

Provided from 6pm Friday, Sept.. 2—6 am Tuesday, Sept. 6 .

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use tow to go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The phone number is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

