How would special master be selected in Trump case?

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Justice Department are in federal court Thursday to discuss the appointment of a special master.

This comes after Trump’s attorneys pushed for a special master to oversee the review from the DOJ of the evidence gathered at Mar-a-Lago.

But what exactly is a special master and who is chosen for the job?

RELATED: Timeline of investigation into former Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents

Generally speaking, experts argue that it would have to be someone with significant experience.

Lawyers tell WPTV it is likely up to the judge to choose some names and then the process plays out. Former FBI agent and defense attorney Stuart Kaplan said the use of a special master in a criminal case is rare.

"The only time I have ever seen a special master being required or being requested is when lawyers or the law firm have been the target of the investigation," Kaplan said. "That's because going into the search, there is an inherent likelihood that the collection or evidence will be attorney-client communications."

In his experience, Kaplan said it's generally worked out between the lawyer and prosecutor to resolve the documents in question.

"Keep in mind the special master will have no authority to involve him or himself in the legalities of the search warrant," Kaplan said. "That is not an issue for special master."

Kaplan outlined what the special master would do in this case.

"The special master is only going to be able to examine those documents to make a determination as to whether or not they are privileged communications and then those documents should be kept from the eyes of the investigating agency," Kaplan said.

So, how does the special master get named?

"A federal judge will reach out to lawyers that he or she respects and who knows that they will volunteer their expertise and experience," Kaplan said.

Kaplan said experience is a top indicator.

"I would think in this particular case, No. 1 you would want to have someone who is very seasoned, very experienced. I would think someone who has at least 20 years of lawyering experience, certainly criminal lawyering experience. Maybe a retired judge," Kaplan said. "Someone who was a former prosecutor, a former defense attorney. Someone who is a former federal or state judge."

The petition was filed in the Southern District of Florida. But does that automatically mean the person is chosen locally?

"Generally I would expect a special master coming from Florida, South Florida," Kaplan said.

However, there is a potential caveat.

"If there is a concern from the judge that she is concerned about some unfair influence or whether or not we need to go outside the state of Florida to protect or shield to protect that individual being a quote-unquote special master, she obviously can do that as well," Kaplan said.

And how is that person selected?

"Generally, prosecutors or defense attorneys will be given a couple of names, and we will try to work it out amongst ourselves and pair it down and pick one out of a hat and say, 'OK, that is going to be the person that we agree to,'" Kaplan said.

Scripps Only Content 2022