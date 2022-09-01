Margaritaville at Sea lifts vaccine requirement

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line announced Thursday that it will lift the vaccination requirement for passengers.

The new cruise company, launched in May, said that starting Sept. 5 all guests will be welcomed onboard regardless of vaccination status.

"We continue to operate highly vaccinated cruises departing from the Port of Palm Beach. Not only are we following the latest CDC guidelines but have taken additional safety and protective measures to provide you with a safe, healthy, and fun microvacation," said the cruise line. "As the state of COVID-19 evolves, we continue to adapt our protocols based on public health advisories."

In July, Margaritaville at Sea dropped its pre-boarding testing requirement for vaccinated passengers. It was the latest major cruise line to do so.

The cruise line is offering a two-for-one guest fare through Dec. 16, 2022.



