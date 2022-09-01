Rapids Water Park announces new dueling water coaster ride

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A new ride is coming to Rapids Water Park.

The new dueling water coaster ride Mega Mayhem is scheduled to open in 2023. The amusement park made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are taking fun to a whole new level," said Bryan Megrath, general manager of Rapids Water Park. “The Rapids is excited to add this multi-million dollar ride to our park experience and continue bringing the biggest thrills to South Florida."

Mega Mayhem is replacing the water park's retired Old Yellar ride. The new ride will be the first dueling water coaster in the state of Florida and one of six installed in the world. It will stand 54-feet tall and race 837- feet long per lane with max speeds of 22 mph.

According to the water park, the new water coaster features two side-by-side flumes, where riders speed down twists and high-banked turns as they are propelled uphill by a unique blast jet propulsion technology. Riders will experience drop and dive sensations along the way and will be able to see other riders on the slide through open low-separator walls.

Rapids Water Park's 2023 Season Passes are also currently on sale now through Sept. 5 for $99.95 and include the rest of 2022 for free.

Passes include unlimited admission, free parking, a free friend ticket, free souvenir cup, plus discounts on food, beverage, retail, cabanas and more. Passes can be purchased at rapidswaterpark.com.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

‘Opie’ finds forever home after waiting for over two years
Woman, 21, arrested in West Palm road-rage shooting
New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County
2nd-grade Palm Beach County teacher arrested on child porn charges
Florida’s governor announces $2.7 million grant for Fort Pierce

Latest News

Timeline of investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents
Tips for your ribs and wings recipes this Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court
Palm Beach Co. teacher says child porn he viewed was 'art,' arrest report states