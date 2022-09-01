Tips for your ribs and wings recipes this Labor Day Weekend

After two years of operating at popup locations around the Palm Beaches, Pig Beach BBQ has planted its roots in West Palm Beach.

Located at 2400 S. Dixie Highway used to be a CrossFit gym and then before that Palm Beach Garage.

The first locations of the restaurant are in New York City and were started by West Palm Beach native Shane McBride and Matt Abdoo.

The pair also just released their first-ever cookbook, Pig Beach BBQ Cookbook: Smoked, Grilled, Roasted, and Sauced , which has many tips and tricks for BBQing.

Wing Tips

Tailgate wings tips and tricks

Pig Beach BBQ says to cook your wings in the oven at 325 degrees for 30-35 minutes and finish in the deep fryer to give them that crispy crunch. Experiment with rubs and flavors.

"The right way to do wings for me is the way that we do and we smoke them. And then we deep fry him so they're smoky and crispy just like the good wings that you like. Lots of lots of big flavors with wings. That's what you gotta' go with," said McBride.

DEAL ALERT: Pig Beach BBQ has $1 wings during college football games.

Rib Tips

Fall off the bone ribs

Pig Beach BBQ said to definitely remove the membrane when smoking ribs otherwise your ribs will have an unappealing plastic/leathery consistency.

McBride said to make sure you let your ribs rest after they come off the grill, "Let it go down from 198 degrees, let it go down to 150 degrees. Then you can get into it because the second you cut that hot piece of meat, all the juices come out."

Scripps Only Content 2022