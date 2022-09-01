West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning.

Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.

Police said Golden shot the victim in the neck, while sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car driven by her mother.

During her first appearance in court, the judge issued Golden a no-contact order with the victim or co-defendants.

Golden is being held on no bond for first-degree attempted murder and $25,000 bond for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

