Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that based on additional information from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the case has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Jorge "JoJo" Morales, a White-Hispanic male, 6 years old, 3 feet tall, 50 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. May be in the company of Jorge Morales. Contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/dEjVrcOs1e — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 2, 2022

Authorities said Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

The boy may be with Jorge Morales, 45, who's been identified as a suspect in the case.

Jorge Morales, 6, and Jorge Morales, 45

If you have any information about where the pair may be, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.

