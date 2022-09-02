Amber Alert issued for missing Miami-Dade County boy
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a Miami-Dade County boy who's been missing for nearly a week.
Jorge "JoJo" Morales, 6, was last seen on Aug. 27 in the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami, and a Missing Child Alert was issued four days later.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that based on additional information from the Miami-Dade Police Department, the case has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.
Authorities said Morales is 3 feet tall and 50 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.
The boy may be with Jorge Morales, 45, who's been identified as a suspect in the case.
If you have any information about where the pair may be, call 911 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477.
