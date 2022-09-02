Deadly Indian River Co. crash causes heavy Turnpike delays

A deadly semi wreck on Florida's Turnpike caused traffic troubles much of the day on the Treasure Coast.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. at mile marker 180.5 in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a 2005 Peterbilt semi was traveling northbound on the inside lane of the Turnpike.

The driver, a man born in 1995, veered to the right lanes and lost control of the vehicle.

FHP said the driver overcorrected, which caused the semi to roll over across all lanes of traffic.

The truck came to final rest on its side on the shoulder of the Turnpike.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash resulted in long northbound delays that stretched for miles Friday.

All lanes were reopened just after 1 p.m.

