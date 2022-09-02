Heavy delays on I-95 north in West Palm Beach after wreck

A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit.

RELATED: Latest traffic updates

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said that the wreck involved a semi, a blue Honda Accord and a U-Haul box truck.

Crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, before Exit 68: US-98/Southern Blvd. 4 Left lanes blocked. Last updated at 01:39 PM. https://t.co/IUrWg1c3cI — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) September 2, 2022

Investigators said the driver of the Accord, a 22-year-old woman, was seen driving recklessly, speeding and changing in multiple lanes of traffic.

The Accord collided with the semi, which caused the tractor-trailer to hit the U-Haul. FHP said the U-Haul then hit a concrete wall on the left should of Interstate 95.

The 22-year-old woman and a child between the ages of 5 and 10, who was a passenger in her car, were taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

At 2:30 p.m., FHP said that two northbound outside lanes remain open for traffic. However, the left inside lanes are closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Traffic was backed up to the Forest Hill Boulevard exit at 2:45 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022