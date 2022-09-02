North Palm Beach residents raise concerns over proposed development

A revised proposal to build a rental apartment complex in North Palm Beach is raising concerns amongst residents.

Developers are seeking approval to develop a 4-story rental community with 181 units.

The plan includes townhomes, more than a dozen workforce housing units, a restaurant and parking.

Village leaders said the project is a step toward revitalizing the area.

"This is the first major project that's coming in under our new code, which allows buildings to move closer to the street, pushing the parking in the back," said Alex Arhrenholz, acting community development director. "It was predominantly commercial, and now we're adding some residential to make it make it a more mixed-use corridor."

If approved, the complex would be built along Yacht Club Drive and US-1. An intersection that residents said has its fair share of traffic troubles.

"You have a gas station, a carwash, the golf club, US-1 and Yacht Club Drive all coming together in this intersection. It spells trouble," said Bob Starkie. "We will get stuck trying to get in and trying to get out in a very timely manner."

Density is also a concern. Residents argue the proposal exceeds the maximum number of units per acre outlined in the Village's comprehensive plan.

"East and west of the development it’s a dead end. The country club and Yacht Club Drive is a dead end, to the north, twice an hour, it’s a dead end, the bridge goes up," said Diane Smith.

Instead of rentals, residents said they would like to see a mix of condominiums and commercial development.

"We’re for development, we want it in the Village. This is not the right site for all that congestion and traffic to come," said Starkie.

The Village's planning and zoning board are expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Scripps Only Content 2022